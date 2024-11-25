“Naftogaz” launched a new well, which produces approximately 170 000 cubic meters of gas

The “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” company, which is part of the “Naftogaz Group”, launched a new well that produces 170 000 cubic meters of gas.

This was reported by the “Naftogaz” press service.

The new well has a depth of 4 202 meters — it was drilled in the central part of the field, which was discovered recently. But this is already the 15th well at this deposit since the beginning of this year. By the end of 2024, they plan to drill one more well there, and in the next four more.

According to the acting head of “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” Serhiy Lahn, such a result was achieved thanks to a successful choice of the location of the well. For this, 3D seismic surveys were conducted and studied in advance, as well as promising horizons were determined and their power was specified.

New wells are regularly started in Ukraine. This is important for the energy independence of the state. For example, in April 2023, the most powerful well in the last 2.5 years was launched. 460 000 cubic meters of gas are produced there per day. And in November, a new well was launched, which yields approximately 110,000 cubic meters of gas.

In total, since the beginning of 2024, “Naftogaz Group” companies have produced more than 11 billion cubic meters of commercial gas. This yearʼs heating season Ukraine has to go through only its own gas. Last year, Ukraine got through the winter for the first time thanks to its own gas production.

The heating season of 2024-2025 in almost all regions of Ukraine started in mid-October.

