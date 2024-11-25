The Russians hit Odesa with missiles — there are casualties

On the afternoon of November 25, Russian troops hit the center of Odesa with a missile. Now it is known about 10 victims.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

One woman is in a serious condition, the other injured were hospitalized in a medium condition.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged due to the rocket attack: residential buildings, cars, dentistry, beauty salon, shops, flower shops. Also, two educational facilities — a school and a sports hall of the university — were damaged, windows and doors were broken. Teachers and students were in shelters at the time of the attack.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene of the attack. Utility workers are cleaning up the destruction, taking away the debris. An operational headquarters was deployed on the spot.

At 09:32, the Air Force reported on the operation of air defense against a Russian reconnaissance drone in the Odesa region. At 09:59 it was reported that the rocket was moving towards Odesa, but its type was not specified.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.