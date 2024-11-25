Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation. A fire was there

Fighters of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked an oil depot in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Babel sources.

Around 00:30 on November 25, a series of explosions and a fire started at the facility as a result of kamikaze drone strikes.

Eyewitness videos show unsuccessful attempts by Russian air defense to repulse the UAV attack, but Ukrainian drones hit the enemy target one by one, causing large-scale destruction.

The object of the attack was the oil depot of the JSC "Kaluganaftoprodukt", which participates in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.