Russia wants to introduce artificial intelligence in drones to bypass Ukrainian air defense

Russia is trying to start making drones with artificial intelligence.

This is reported by The Guardian with reference to Ukrainian military sources.

The Russians are trying to introduce artificial intelligence into drones to try to create "drone swarms" in which Shahed-type drones will coordinate with each other during an attack in such a way as to bypass Ukrainian air defenses.

However, it is unclear how effective this technology can be, writes The Guardian. The publication also notes, without specifying specific figures, that Russia manages to manufacture "hundreds" of drones per week.

This week alone, Russia launched about 460 attack drones over Ukraine. During October, it attacked Ukraine with 2 023 UAVs of the Shahed type and other drones of an unspecified type. This is a record number for a month during 2024. Of these, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 1,185 drones, and another 738 drones were lost in location.

In total, from the beginning of this year until November 1, the enemy launched 6 987 attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine.

Recently, Russia has been massively using fake drones to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense during airstrikes. Varieties of such drones contain components of foreign production.

