Banks in the UAE, Turkey, and Thailand have stopped servicing UnionPay cards issued by “Gazprombank”

Banks of the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Thailand have stopped servicing UnionPay cards issued by “Gazprombank”.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS with reference to correspondents.

When trying to withdraw money from Gazprombank cards, ATMs in the UAE, Turkey and Thailand issue a technical error warning or report that the card is not serviced.

Also, OTP Bank, which remained the only bank servicing Gazprombank-issued cards in Hungary, issues a warning that such cards are not accepted when requesting a cash withdrawal from an ATM.

The day before, “Gazprombank” warned about possible problems with UnionPay cards in a newsletter for clients, and advised clients abroad to use cash.

Problems with ʼGazprombank” cards arose after new US sanctions, which were introduced on November 21. The new package of sanctions includes “Gazprombank”, more than 50 international Russian banks, more than 40 Russian securities registrars and 15 officials. The US Treasury believes that this will make it more difficult for the Kremlin to circumvent sanctions and finance its army.

“Gazprombank” is the channel for Russiaʼs purchase of military equipment for the war against Ukraine, payments to the Russian military go through it, and it also accepted payment for the supply of Russian gas. Previously, sanctions against “Gazprombank” were introduced by Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Great Britain.

