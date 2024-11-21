The USA imposed sanctions against dozens of Russian banks. Among them is “Gazprombank”

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian banks, including “Gazprombank”, securities registrars and financial sector officials to limit Russiaʼs use of the international financial system.

This is stated on the website of the Russian agency.

The new package of sanctions includes “Gazprombank”, more than 50 international Russian banks, more than 40 Russian securities registrars and 15 officials. The US Treasury believes that this will make it more difficult for the Kremlin to circumvent sanctions and finance its army.

“Gazprombank” is a channel for Russiaʼs purchase of military equipment for the war against Ukraine, payments to the Russian military go through it, and it also accepted payment for the supply of Russian gas. Previously, sanctions against “Gazprombank” were imposed by Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Great Britain.

Volodymyr Chistyuhin and Dmytro Tulin, first deputy governors of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Alla Bakina, the head of the Central Bankʼs national payment system department, and the head of the financial system stability department Yelyzaveta Danilova also came under new sanctions.

In October 2024, the United States imposed sanctions on nearly 400 people and companies accused of supplying Russia with advanced technology that it uses in its war against Ukraine.

