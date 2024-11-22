The court remanded a teacher from Kharkiv, suspected of molestation of children

On November 20, the Dzerzhynskyi District Court of Kharkiv extended the preventive measure to the suspect in the case of molestation and rape of children.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office in a comment to Babel.

The man will be kept in custody until December 26, 2024.

In September, it became known about the detention of a physical education teacher of several Kharkiv schools. He was reported on suspicion of pedophilia due to an episode that occurred in 2018. According to the investigation, the man forced the 13-year-old student to masturbate and perform oral sex.

When the suspectʼs arrest became public, other people contacted the police. The case file now includes events from 1999. At that time, the suspect worked as a coach in a football club. The man, who now turned to the police, was 12 years old at the time and attended a club. According to him, the suspect exposed himself in front of him and forced him to touch his genitals.

There is also the testimony of another adult man who was abused by a coach as a child. In the statement, he wrote that he was raped after training. It was in the late 90s.

The figure was detained in the Pochaiv Lavra in the Ternopil region. This year, the teacher quit his job and moved to live in a monastery.

