A Kharkiv teacher was informed of a new suspicion in the case of pedophilia

The Kharkiv physical education teacher arrested in the case of the molestation of minors and the rape of a teenager was informed of the suspicion based on new episodes.

The head of the investigative department of the police in the Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov reported this.

At the end of September, the prosecutorʼs office of the Kharkiv region announced that it had detained a physical education teacher of several Kharkiv schools, whom it suspects of pedophilia. The episode for which she detained him happened in 2018. According to the investigation, the man forced the 13-year-old student to masturbate and perform oral sex.

When the arrest of the man became public, other people contacted the police. The case file now includes events from 1999. At that time, the suspect worked as a coach in a football club. The man, who has now turned to the police, was 12 years old at the time and attended a club. According to him, the coach exposed himself in front of him and forced him to touch his genitals.

There is also the testimony of another adult man who was abused by this football coach as a child. In the statement, he wrote that he was raped after training. It was in the late 90s.

The figure was detained in the Pochaiv Lavra in the Ternopil region. This year, the teacher quit his job and moved to live in a monastery.

