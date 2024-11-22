The coronation of Charles III cost the UK more than €86 million

The coronation of Charles III cost the British taxpayer at least €86 million.

The Guardian writes about this with reference to the report of the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports of Great Britain, which worked with the royal house on the coronation.

The report noted that the ministry successfully managed the coronation, "which was enjoyed by many millions of people both in the UK and around the world". Charlesʼ coronation at Westminster Abbey in 2023 was watched by 20 million people in Britain on TV, while the funeral of his mother Elizabeth II in 2022 was watched by 29 million Britons.

The ministry spent approximately €60 million, and the remaining €26 million was spent on security for the celebration.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Graham Smith, director general of Republic, which campaigns to abolish the monarchy and replace it with an elected head of state, called the coronation an "obscene" waste of taxpayersʼ money.

He said the cost of the coronation was also borne by the Ministry of Defence, Transport for London, fire brigades and local councils. Estimates put the total cost of the coronation at between €120 million and €300 million.

On May 6, 2023, the coronation of Prince Charles took place in London — now he is Charles III, the king of Great Britain. He took the Church of England, the state and the laws under his protection. Charles ascended the royal throne at the age of 74.

