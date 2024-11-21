German Defense Minister Pistorius will not run for Chancellor

The German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will not be a candidate for the position of Federal Chancellor.

He told about this in a video message.

Instead, he said of his current position, "Iʼm not done here yet." The politician also emphasized that Olaf Scholz is an "outstanding federal chancellor" who led a difficult-to-manage three-party coalition through "perhaps the biggest crisis in recent decades."

Many politicians of the Social Democratic Party of Germany saw Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as the new chancellor candidate, calling him "the most popular German politician" who "stands for action". At the same time, the pressure on Olaf Scholz is growing, and SPD members have directly urged him not to run for office again, so that their political force does not lose in the early elections.

At the same time, according to Pistorius, the debate about the chancellor candidate damaged the SPD and irritated the voters. Therefore, he sought to end the discussion.

In general, Pistorius summarized that the post of Minister of Defense is not a career springboard for him and that the "trust of the troops" is important to him.

Collapse of the coalition in Germany

On November 6, Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, accusing him of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favor of only his Free Democratic Party, which was one of three in the governmentʼs governing coalition. Lindner said that the Free Democrats are leaving the coalition and taking all their ministers.

Scholz made the decision due to differences with Lindner in budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media reported that the tripartite coalition could not decide what to do with the 2025 budget.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany can destabilize the political situation. The crisis may also strengthen opposition parties, including the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", and also criticizes the EU and aid to Ukraine.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed with the parliamentʼs proposal to hold early elections to the Bundestag on February 23, 2025. The Bundestag will work as usual until December 16, 2024, when the deputies will vote for the confidence of the government.

If the result of this vote is negative, it will provide grounds for dissolving the parliament. By law, the German president has 21 days after the vote to do so. If the Bundestag is dissolved, new deputies must be elected no later than 60 days later.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.