Babel sources: the Cyber Corps of GUR attacked the Russian MTS bank

The GUR cyber corps attacked the Russian MTS bank. Since yesterday, there has been a large-scale failure in the institutionʼs network.

Babel was informed about this by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Due to the Ukrainian DDoS attack, the work of the bankʼs services is blocked, there are interruptions in the operation of payment systems, and users cannot use the institutionʼs online applications.

There is no access to the bankʼs mobile application, and the personal data of users in the application disappear during use. Clients of the bank cannot transfer funds, withdraw cash from bank accounts/cards, replenish the account and pay for services online.

"MTS-Business" online banking is also not functioning — this affects the business market and provision/payment of services, sources in Ukrainian intelligence report.

Individual cases of chaotic debiting of funds from the accounts of bank clients are also recorded. At the same time, the bankʼs customer support denies the fact of an external attack, and the comments of dissatisfied users are quickly removed from online resources.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.