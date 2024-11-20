The Air Defense Forces shot down 56 Russian drones and two missiles overnight

On the night of November 20, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 56 Russian drones and two Kh-59/69 missiles. Another 58 enemy UAVs were lost in location, five returned to Russia, and one returned to Belarus.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia attacked the Kharkiv region with a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, Dnipropetrovsk region, Chernihiv region, and Sumy region — with five Kh-59/69 air-guided missiles. The occupiers also fired guided air bombs and released 122 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unspecified drones.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Anti-aircraft systems worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

