Military Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly went AWOL, will continue to be detained

The Kyiv Court of Appeals did not change the preventive measure and kept Serhiy Hnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, in custody, who voluntarily left the service and publicly informed about it.

The chairwoman of the panel of judges Tetyana Kahanovska reported this during the court session, Ukrinform reports.

The decision states that Hnezdilov will continue to be detained without determining the amount of bail until December 9, 2024, which is the term of the pre-trial investigation.

The court did not satisfy the application to release Hnezdilov on bail.

What preceded

Serhiy Hnezdilov is a 24-year-old military man who joined the Armed Forces in 2019. His three-year contract was due to expire in March 2022.

All these years he fought in the 56th Mariupol Motorized Infantry Brigade. On September 19, 2024, Hnezdilov went AWOL (voluntarily left the military unit) and publicly announced it on Facebook two days later. He explained that he wanted to draw attention to the problem, when some fight indefinitely, while others do not plan to mobilize. Already on October 9, Hnezdilov was detained. The next day, he was charged with desertion. He was sent to military custody on October 11.

