Britain imposed sanctions against Russian officials for the deportation and ideological treatment of Ukrainian children

Great Britain has imposed new sanctions against ten Russian officials and Russian-affiliated youth organizations for the deportation and ideological processing of Ukrainian children.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

In particular, the military-patriotic movement “Yunarmiya”, a Russian paramilitary organization that plays a central role in Putinʼs attempts to forcibly deport and ideologically process Ukrainian children, was sanctioned.

Also on the list is the military-patriotic sports camp "Avangard" in the Volgograd region of Russia, where children deported from Ukraine were transported.

The sanctions also affected Tetyana Zavalska, appointed by Russia as the head of the Kherson orphanage, from which 46 children were forcibly taken to Russia for adoption.

The director of the Oleshky boarding school for children with disabilities in Kherson Vitaliy Suk was also included in the list. He used his official position to illegally remove Ukrainian children with disabilities from Kherson.

Also on the list:

Russian gymnast Nikita Nagornyi, who heads "Yunarmiya";

director of the Russian center for military sports training and patriotic education of youth "Warrior" Ihor Kazarezov;

Deputy of the so-called Kherson Regional Duma Andriy Sabinov;

head of the Kherson regional headquarters of "Yunarmiya" Serafim Ivanov;

former "Minister of Education of the Zaporizhzhia region" Olena Shapurova;

Valentyna Lavryk, who manages educational processes in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Deportation of Ukrainian children

In the face of a full-scale invasion, Moscow is mass-deporting Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine. They are taken to the occupied Crimea, Russia or Belarus allegedly for "rehabilitation or rest in camps."

According to the official Children of War portal, Russia has taken at least 19,546 children out of Ukraine. Only 388 were returned.

Russia deliberately changes the legislation to make it impossible for Ukrainian children to return to the Motherland, and for this purpose, in particular, applies the forced change of their citizenship to Russian.

