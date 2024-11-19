The Air Defense Forces shot down 51 of 87 drones launched over Ukraine

On the night of November 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 87 Shahed UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

As of 09:00, 51 drones have been shot down in Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.

As a result of active countermeasures, 30 enemy UAVs were lost in various regions. One UAV is still in the airspace of Ukraine, the combat operation continues.

A power grid was damaged due to the fall of drones in the Cherkasy region. It has already been restored. Windows and roofs of private houses were also damaged. In addition, there was a fire in a non-residential building.

The Russians targeted a hostel in the city if Hlukhiv (Sumy region). Seven people died, including an 8-year-old boy. Another 12 people were injured, including two children.

