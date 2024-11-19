General Staff: Russiaʼs losses exceeded 724 000 soldiers in a thousand days of full-scale war

On November 18, Russia lost 1 610 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 17 tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, 38 operational-tactical drones, one cruise missile, 120 vehicles and 17 special equipment.

During the thousand days of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to November 19, 2024, Russia lost about 724 050 soldiers killed and wounded. For more details, see the infographic.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.