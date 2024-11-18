Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has exported goods worth $36.3 billion — more than in all of 2023

From January 1 to November 17, Ukraine exported goods worth $36.3 billion, which is more than in the entire year of 2023.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Ukraine exported the most:

sunflower, safflower or cottonseed oil — $4.4 billion (5.3 million tons);

corn — $4.2 billion (25.5 million tons);

wheat and mixtures of wheat and rye — $3.4 billion (19.0 million tons);

iron ores and concentrates — $2.5 billion (29.7 million tons);

rapeseed or rapeseed — $1.7 billion (3.5 million tons);

insulated wires, cables — $1.1 billion (60.5 thousand tons);

soybeans, crushed or not crushed — $1.1 billion (2.8 million tons).

And for the whole of 2023, Ukraine exported goods worth $36.2 billion. Exports increased thanks to the acceleration of exports of new crop products, the stable operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor and the recovery of Ukrainian production.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.