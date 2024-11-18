Trump wants to introduce a state of emergency in the US to deport migrants en masse

The US President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that his plan to deport undocumented immigrants en masse includes the involvement of the military and the declaration of a state of emergency.

He wrote about this in his post on Truth Social in response to an activist who said he had heard such claims.

Launching a program of mass deportation of immigrants is one of Donald Trumpʼs campaign promises. He said at the time that he would invoke the Foreign Enemies Act, a 1798 document that allows the president to deport anyone who is not an American citizen and comes from a country with which there is "declared war" or a threatened or attempted "invasion or predatory invasion.".

Before the US presidential election, Trump repeatedly talked about migrants and, among other things, spread unsubstantiated claims that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, eat their neighboursʼ pets — dogs and cats. There is no evidence for this.

Trump has called Haitian migrants, despite their federally protected status, "illegal immigrants, as far as Iʼm concerned," saying he would revoke their status and deport them if he wins another term in the US presidential election in November. And he won.

US presidential election November 5, 2024 Election day. A day after the polls closed, it became clear that Donald Trump would be the president. November 11, 2024 Washington has formally begun handing things over to Trumpʼs new team. November 26, 2024 Donald Trump is to be sentenced in the case of falsification of financial statements. January 6, 2025 The deadline for vote counting is the last ceremonial step in determining the winner of the election. January 20, 2025 Inauguration of the new US president.

The candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump, and the representative of the Democratic Party Kamala Harris, competed for a place in the White House (the position of the US president). It was the election of the 47th president of the country. Republican Donald Trump won more than 270 electoral votes — meaning he effectively won.

The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. These are officials, congressmen, party figures, whom the voters grant the right to vote for one or another candidate. There are 538 people in the collegium, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state. According to the American electoral system, the votes of the collegium "weigh" more than the direct votes of the voters.

