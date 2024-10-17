Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has again claimed that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating their neighborsʼ pets — dogs and cats.

He said this during the Univision forum in Florida, speaking to Latin Americans.

Asked by someone in the audience if he really believed the stories about Haitians eating animals in Springfield, Trump insisted he was "just saying what was reported." He did not share the sources of such information.

Donald Trump also said, again without any evidence, that the migrant community "eats other things they shouldnʼt be eating."

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has repeatedly criticized Trump over statements about Haitians. At a panel hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists in September, she insisted that Trump was lying.

After Harris and Trump held a debate in which he first mentioned the Haitians of Springfield, a barrage of anonymous threats against the cityʼs Haitian community began, forcing the local government to cancel the celebration of Cultural Diversity Day, and the governor of Ohio calling the story "garbage" and "just untruth".

Donald Trump has previously called Haitian migrants, despite their federally protected status, "illegal immigrants as far as Iʼm concerned," saying he would revoke their status and deport them if he wins another term in the US presidential election in November.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice-presidential candidate, James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 21, Harris became the official candidate of the Democratic Party. Her vice-presidential candidate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

