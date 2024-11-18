The head of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region Yevhen Balytskyi said that for the first time local boys were sent for "term service" to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

He wrote about this on November 16.

The collaborator assured that not a single conscript would be sent to the war with Ukraine. At the same time, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote back in April that Balytskyi promised that they would not be conscripted into military service in the occupied territories for at least five years.

The collaborator now says that the conscripts will serve in the military units of the Crimea, Rostov region, and Krasnodar region.

At the end of March, the head of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the conscription of citizens of the Russian Federation for military service. It is also about residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

