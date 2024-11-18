The Verkhovna Rada Committee approved the state budget for 2025 for the second reading

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved the state budget for 2025 for the second reading. 24 officials supported the draft law, 3 abstained, and 1 opposed. The next stage is the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, which is to be held this week and at which the parliamentarians will vote for the law in the second reading and as a whole.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the head of the committee Roksolana Pidlasa declared this.

At todayʼs meeting, the budget committee made final amendments to the text of the draft law: not to transfer hospitals to treasury service and remove the rule on the possibility for parties to invest in bonds of domestic state loans of Ukraine (IBDSL).

The committee suggested making the following changes to the draft law:

$2 billion (UAH 90 billion) of loan funds will go to the state budget from Great Britain, exclusively to cover military expenses, namely to purchase weapons. They are reflected in the special fund of external borrowings and expenditures of the Ministry of Defense.

Left 4% of personal income tax (except for the military) in communities (that is, in general, it will be 64% for communities) for payments for communal services and energy carriers, respectively, subvention to regional budgets to cover the difference in tariffs for 12.2 billion hryvnias will be canceled.

Front-line communities were allowed not to transfer the reverse to the state budget (a total of 593 million hryvnias).

The additional 128 million of "Ukrzaliznytsia" will be used to co-finance the European railway infrastructure development project (in fact, the railway track). Co-financing is a mandatory condition for providing European funds.

An additional 277.1 million hryvnias of the National Academy of Sciences will be directed, in particular, to research in the military sphere.

The possibility for political parties to buy military IBDSL bonds was excluded.

Obligations for hospitals to keep money on accounts in the treasury were excluded.

