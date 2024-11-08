The government approved the draft law on the state budget for 2025 for the second reading

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on the state budget for 2025 for the second reading.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The main priority remained unchanged — defense, defense capability and security of Ukraine. They want to allocate 2 trillion 225 billion hryvnias for these needs.

"All the funds of Ukrainian taxpayers will go exclusively to support the Security and Defense Forces, to manufacture and purchase new weapons, drones and equipment," the Prime Minister said.

The social sphere, education and medicine remained among the priorities of the budget.

By the second reading, budget expenditures were increased by 50 billion hryvnias. In particular, it is proposed to allocate an additional 24 billion hryvnias for education — 12 billion hryvnias for extra payments to teachers and another 12 billion for investment projects in the educational sphere.

They want to allocate another 6.3 billion hryvnias to medicine, and an additional 5 billion to support veterans.

The road fund will not be financed in 2025, but 12.6 billion hryvnias will be allocated for the repair of areas important for the defense and functioning of the economy of Ukraine. In addition, they will fully finance the "eRecovery" program.

"This draft budget responds to the main challenges facing our state. This is our guarantee that Ukraine will have the necessary resources to endure, win and become even stronger," emphasized Denys Shmyhal,

On October 31, peopleʼs deputies adopted the draft law on the state budget for the next year in the first reading. According to the project, the minimum wage next year will be, as before, 8 thousand hryvnias. The average dollar exchange rate was set at UAH 45. It is expected that the average salary will increase to UAH 24 389, and unemployment will decrease to 17.7%. The projected inflation rate is 9.5%. GDP growth by 2.7% is also expected.

