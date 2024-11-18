The number of people injured by missile strikes in Sumy has increased

The number of victims of the attack on the densely populated area of Sumy on November 17 and the night attack on critical infrastructure has increased to 89, of which 11 are children. As for the dead, 11 are known, including two children: a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

This is reported by the Sumy Military Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As of 8:00 a.m., it is known that 11 people are in intensive care, including 6 children. Of the 89 injured, 63 were injured in an attack on a residential area of the city on the evening of November 17.

At night, at approximately 00:10, the enemy attacked the critical infrastructure of Sumy with missiles, probably ballistic ones, after which the city was left without power.

The elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack continues. An operational response headquarters was deployed in the city. People get all the help they need.

Attack on Sumy

According to the investigation, on November 17, 2024 at around 20:37, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers launched a missile attack on a densely populated residential neighbourhood in Sumy. Previously the acting mayor Artem Kobzar reported that an enemy missile hit the middle of the yard — the houses around were left without windows.

As of 22:29 on November 17, it was known that rescuers had already evacuated 400 people from the damaged building.

The prosecutorʼs office began an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

