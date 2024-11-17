The Russian Federation struck a nine-story building in Sumy. There are dead and injured, including a child (UPD)

The Russian Federation hit an apartment building in Sumy. So far, 8 dead people are known, among them is a child. Preliminary, 10 wounded are reported.

UPD. The number of dead in Sumy has increased to 11 people.

The number of wounded is up to 68. Among them are ten children. This was reported by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar to Suspilne.

As of 11:05 p.m. on November 17, it was known that the number of people killed due to the Russian strike on Sumy had increased to 10 people, including two children.

At that time, it was reported that 51 people were injured, 5 of them were children.

This is reported by the Sumy Prosecutorʼs Office.

Rescuers have already evacuated 400 people from the damaged building.

The prosecutorʼs office began an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

According to the investigation, on November 17, 2024 at around 20:37, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers launched a missile attack on a densely populated residential neighbourhood in Sumy. Previously the acting mayor Artem Kobzar reported that an enemy missile hit the middle of the yard — the houses around were left without windows.



The Sumy prosecutorʼs office says that the Russian strike damaged at least 10 high-rise buildings and vehicles — their number is being specified.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

