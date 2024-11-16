Japan allocated a $3 billion loan to Ukraine, which will be repaid from the proceeds of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Japan allocated $3 billion as part of the initiative of the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with a loan of up to $50 billion, which will be repaid with the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Today Zelensky met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeshi Iwaya in Kyiv. The President of Ukraine noted that the first trip of a Japanese official to another country immediately after the appointment of a new government is a visit to Ukraine. In addition to Kyiv, Takeshi Iwaya visited Bucha and other Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky thanked for consistently maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for significant financial and humanitarian assistance from Japan, in particular for the new aid package for the Ukrainian energy sector. Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Japan has provided a total of almost $12 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyi and Iwaya agreed to intensify the implementation of the bilateral security agreement, which the parties concluded on June 13 in Apulia. They also discussed Japanʼs support for the Peace Formula and the countryʼs further leadership in the implementation of the nuclear safety clause, the expansion of economic and humanitarian cooperation, and the extension and strengthening of sanctions against Russia.

