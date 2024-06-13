Ukraine and Japan signed a security agreement. Its text

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement at the G7 ("Big Seven") summit.

This is the first security agreement signed by Ukraine with a country in the Pacific region. This type of agreement and level of support is unprecedented for Japan.

This year, Japan will allocate $4.5 billion to Ukraine and will continue to help throughout the 10-year term of the agreement. In total, the amount of aid provided by Japan from March 2022 will amount to more than $12 billion.

Within the framework of the agreement, Japan will transfer non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, taking into account its constitutional limitations. The agreement also establishes the further development of cooperation within the capabilities coalitions of which Japan is a member, in particular the information technology and demining coalitions.

Japan will treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers and cooperate with Ukraine in the fields of intelligence and protection of classified information, strengthening the protection and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, strengthening cyber and information security, ensuring free navigation and security of sea lanes. Japanese partners will also help with the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

A separate block of the agreement concerns cooperation in the industry. The countries will study opportunities for the development of Ukraineʼs industrial base, in particular by involving the private sector, creating joint ventures and conducting research. In addition, Japan promises to continue to support the Ukrainian peace formula, strengthen sanctions against Russia, and contribute to compensation for damages, in particular through frozen Russian assets.

Comprehensive and long-term support of Ukraine

Japan steadfastly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its borders, which have been internationally recognized since 1991, including the territorial sea. The country also supports Ukraineʼs Euro-Atlantic aspirations and promises to help in carrying out reforms.

Japan transferred over $12 billion in financial, humanitarian and other aid to Ukraine. And during 2024, the country will allocate another $4.5 billion to Ukraine. Japan also supports the program goals of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support the economic and financial stability of Ukraine, restore an acceptable level of debt and promote reforms that will contribute to the recovery of Ukraineʼs economy.

Security and defense

Japan will provide assistance to Ukraine in accordance with its constitutional and legal requirements and provisions. In particular, the country will provide Ukraine with non-lethal equipment and goods and support coalitions of capabilities in which it participates, including information technology and demining coalitions. Japan will also contribute to the NATO CAP Trust Fund for Ukraine.

Japan will also treat Ukrainian fighters and cooperate in the field of intelligence in the security and defense sector. The signatories also want to conclude another information security agreement to protect classified information and facilitate communication.

Japan will continue to provide humanitarian, technical and financial support to Ukraine. In addition, the country will contribute to economic reconstruction — develop the agricultural sector of Ukraine, as well as innovative production (including biotechnology), digital technologies, promote anti-corruption measures and improve governance.

In addition, Japan will encourage local entrepreneurs to join reconstruction and reconstruction projects in Ukraine. To increase the stability of Ukraine, advanced technologies of Japanese companies in this field will be used. Japan will also modernize and support key sectors of Ukrainian industry — mechanical engineering, food industry, energy, advanced materials, robotics, electronic equipment and manufacturing industry.

Ukraine and Japan will also cooperate in the fields of cyber security and countering disinformation, intelligence and security, particularly at sea.

Support for reforms

Japan and Ukraine believe that the reform aimed at implementing the principles of inclusiveness is necessary for the current and future security and prosperity of Ukraine. The consequences of the war — the liberation of the occupied territory, the transition from martial law and the need to meet public expectations — will require good preparation from Ukrainian institutions.

According to the agreement, Ukraine undertakes to implement the reforms defined by the EU, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) and NATO. The participants of the agreement confirm that Ukraine is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic and global security. Japan will support Ukraine in implementing reforms.

Among other things, Ukraine undertakes to fulfill the full set of policy requirements set out in the IMF program and to continue systemic reforms in the defense and security sector, in particular regarding civilian control over the Security and Defense Forces, the efficiency and transparency of defense institutions and the defense industry of Ukraine.

Ukraine will also seek to deepen key reforms in the areas of justice and the rule of law, combating corruption and money laundering, modernizing the state apparatus, decentralization, protecting the rights of national minorities, increasing transparency and good governance both in the economic sector and in the defense and security sector.

Bringing Russia to justice

Japan and Ukraine agree that Russia should be held accountable for the damage done to Ukraine and should pay for its long-term reconstruction. The countries confirm that Russian sovereign assets should remain frozen until the Russian Federation compensates for the damages caused to Ukraine.

Countries will also continue to work on creating a compensation mechanism to ensure compensation for damages, losses or harm caused by Russian aggression.

Japan will continue to work closely with its partners in maintaining pressure on Russia through tough international sanctions. Ukraine and Japan will provide each other with up-to-date information on the grounds for sanctions.

To facilitate international efforts to bring Russia to justice, Ukraine undertakes to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Cooperation in case of future armed attack

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, at the request of any party to the agreement, its participants will hold consultations within 24 hours in a bilateral format. Japan will provide quick and permanent assistance in the field of security and economic assistance.

The agreement remains valid for ten years.