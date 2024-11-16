News

Estonia declared a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

Estonia will send a new package of military aid to Ukraine, the countryʼs Ministry of Defense declared.

The aid package is collected from the reserves of the Estonian Defense Forces, taking into account the needs of Ukraine. There will be naval uniforms, surveillance devices, sights, ballistic protection and various types of ammunition.

Soon, the countryʼs government will open an annual program to support Estonian companies on a competitive basis. This will not only support Ukraine, but also the economy and security of Estonia itself.

Estonia has already transferred more than €500 million in military aid to Ukraine, or 1.4% of the gross domestic product. These were Javelin portable anti-tank complexes, anti-tank mines and grenade launchers, mortars, artillery installations, vehicles and means of communication, field hospitals, medical equipment, personal protective equipment and dry solders.

In addition, Estonia trained 1 500 Ukrainian military personnel.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.