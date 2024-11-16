Estonia declared a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Estonia will send a new package of military aid to Ukraine, the countryʼs Ministry of Defense declared.

The aid package is collected from the reserves of the Estonian Defense Forces, taking into account the needs of Ukraine. There will be naval uniforms, surveillance devices, sights, ballistic protection and various types of ammunition.

Soon, the countryʼs government will open an annual program to support Estonian companies on a competitive basis. This will not only support Ukraine, but also the economy and security of Estonia itself.

Estonia has already transferred more than €500 million in military aid to Ukraine, or 1.4% of the gross domestic product. These were Javelin portable anti-tank complexes, anti-tank mines and grenade launchers, mortars, artillery installations, vehicles and means of communication, field hospitals, medical equipment, personal protective equipment and dry solders.

In addition, Estonia trained 1 500 Ukrainian military personnel.

In June 2024, Ukraine and Estonia concluded a security agreement. Estonia has pledged more than €100 million in defense aid by the end of this year and to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP each year between 2024 and 2027 to military support.

