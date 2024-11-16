General Staff: Russia lost another 1 650 soldiers

During the past day, November 15, Russia lost another 1 650 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight tanks, 26 armored fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 28 operational-tactical level drones, 69 vehicles and six special equipment.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has lost more than 719 thousand soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

At night, air defense shot down 53 Russian drones, another 30 were lost in location.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.