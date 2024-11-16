The Air Defense Forces shot down 53 Russian drones overnight

On the night of November 16, air defense shot down 53 Russian drones, another 30 were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Drones were shot down in Cherkasy, Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In total, Russia launched 83 Shahed and unspecified drones, and also hit the Kharkiv region with a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.

Balconies and windows were damaged in a high-rise building in Kyiv in the Obolonsky district, and there were no casualties. And in Zaporizhzhia, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, and there were also no casualties.

