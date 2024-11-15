Shooting with the participation of the TRC employee in Shchaslyve: The Ground Forces told what happened

An incident took place in the village of Shchaslyve in the Kyiv region — one of the alert group of conscripts opened fire on a man. The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, under whose management the territorial recruit centers (TRCs) are located, explained what happened.

This was reported by the press service of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Kyiv territorial community, the notification of conscripts was carried out by a group, which included, in particular, military personnel of the district TRC, employees of the National Police and the "Municipal Guard" of the community. The group checked the documents of drivers and passengers of cars.

During one of the inspections, it became clear that the driver of the car was wanted for violating the rules of military registration.

"And the passenger of the same car ran out of it, hit an employee of the Municipal Guard and started to run away. An employee of the Municipal Guard, who was hit, ran after him and fired a traumatic weapon," the Ground Forces said.

The man was not injured and fled in an unknown direction. All currently known facts are checked.

Meanwhile, the investigators of the police of the Kyiv region started criminal proceedings on the fact of shooting in the village of Shchaslyve and qualified the actions of one of the representatives of the alert group as hooliganism.

The press service of the police clarifies that the alert group was checking the men for military registration documents near one of the enterprises, and during the interruption of documents from the driver, the passenger got out of the car and ran to the territory of the enterprise. Then, on his own initiative, a representative of the volunteer formation began to catch up with him and fired two shots into the air. The police seized a device for shooting rubber bullets and a cartridge case. The shooter faces up to seven years in prison.

