The Ministry of Defense responded to the incident — a man in uniform shot at a person

In the village of Shchaslyve in the Kyiv region, a man in military uniform opened fire on a person — the relevant video was shared on social networks. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that an employee of the territorial recruit center (TRC) fired.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The law enforcement officers noted that a representative of the Voluntary Formation of the Territorial Community (VFTC) used the weapon. The man who was running away from the attacker was not injured. Employees of the Boryspil police department are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The main inspection of the Ministry of Defense checks the legality of the actions of the Military Commissariat employee and the grounds for using weapons. If experts establish that the employee abused his authority or find signs of a crime, the materials will be sent to law enforcement officers for investigation.

