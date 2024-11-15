The ChatGPT application has become available to all Windows users

Microsoft has made the ChatGPT desktop application available to all Windows users.

This was reported by the OpenAI organization.

The application was launched back in October 2024, but at first only subscribers could test it, writes The Verge. ChatGPT for Windows allows you to ask questions to the chatbot in a special window. It can run simultaneously with other programs. You can quickly open ChatGPT with the key combination Alt + Space.

The application allows you to upload files and photos, but it still lacks some features, such as an advanced voice mode. ChatGPT is also available for macOS users.

According to product developer Alex Embirikos, the desktop versions of chats were developed because users constantly copy and paste text from third-party programs into ChatGPT.

“For example, instead of copying and pasting code, you can connect ChatGPT to an IDE or terminal. Then when you ask a question, ChatGPT can look at the content of the app to better answer it,” says Embiricos.

Last month, OpenAI launched its own search engine, ChatGPT Search. It is already available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, and will eventually work for everyone.

Over 200 million people use OpenAIʼs ChatGPT AI chatbot every week. This number has doubled in a year.

