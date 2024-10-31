ChatGPT has its own search engine. Hereʼs how it works

The company OpenAI launched its own search engine ChatGPT Search. It is already available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, and will work for everyone later.

This was reported in OpenAI.

The search engine appeared in the text field for common queries. It immediately searches for the information it needs and then offers links to sources. Moreover, the search engine allows you to formulate queries in a more natural, conversational way.

OpenAI works with major media companies, including Associated Press, Reuters, Le Monde, The Atlantic, Time and Vox Media. So ChatGPT replies will now have links to sources that can be opened by clicking the "Sources" button below the reply.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted that the search feature is his favorite feature since launching ChatGPT. The company claims that users will now be able to search for information in a "natural and intuitive way" with the ability to ask additional questions in the format of a dialogue with artificial intelligence.

Search is available on all ChatGPT platforms: iOS, Android, and desktop applications for macOS and Windows.

The new feature makes ChatGPT more like a regular search engine and potentially a more powerful competitor to Google and other tech giants, The Washington Post notes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.