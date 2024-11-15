Military personnel serving on the territory of the Russian Federation will be paid an additional 100 000 hryvnias per month

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made amendments to two resolutions regulating payments to military personnel, said the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The changes provide that during the period of martial law, defenders fighting on the territory of the Russian Federation will be paid an additional remuneration in the amount of 100 000 hryvnias per month (in proportion to the time of participation in hostilities and measures on the territory of the Russian Federation) or a one-time remuneration in the amount of 70 000 hryvnias for every 30 days (totally calculated) of performing such tasks.

An additional 100 000 will be paid to rank-and-file employees of the State Emergency Service, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), and police officers who take a direct part in hostilities or ensure the implementation of national security and defense measures on the territory of Russia.

The orders to pay additional remuneration in the amount of 100 000 hryvnias also apply to military personnel who, due to injuries, contusions or mutilations received during service in the Russian Federation, are being treated or are on leave for treatment.

In the event of the death of military personnel who were performing a combat mission on the territory of the Russian Federation, their families will be paid a one-time financial aid in the amount of 15 million hryvnias.

