The commander of a military unit forced his subordinates to build cottages for his family in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of one of the military units of the Dnipropetrovsk region is suspected of exceeding his official powers — he forced his subordinates to build houses for his family.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, starting in 2022, five soldiers built houses for the lieutenant colonelʼs mother and mother-in-law. Two two-story cottages were built from the foundation, and the suspect ordered a barbecue area in the motherʼs house. SBI claims that in case of refusal to work, the suspected commander threatened the fighters to send them to the front line in the hottest spots.

The servicemen did not report for duty for almost three years, but received full monthly allowances, including additional remuneration for the performance of combat missions. The state suffered losses of 2.5 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers searched the place of residence and work of the commander and his subordinates, as well as the cars they use. They seized documents on calculation and payment of salaries to military personnel, data on their "representation" in daily uniforms, personal files, mobile phones, draft records of construction.

The commander of the military unit was detained. He was informed about the suspicion of exceeding power and official authority, which caused serious consequences. This is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

