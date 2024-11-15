The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yuriy Myronenko from the post of head of the State Special Intelligence Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Yuriy Myronenko from the post of head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection. Oleksandr Potiy, who was previously Myronenkoʼs deputy, was appointed in his place.
This was reported by the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.
Myronenko himself declared that he was moving to a position in the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which position he did not specify.
"A year ago, I came from the battlefield to accept the position and successfully completed the tasks set by the supreme commander... Now I am transferring to the Ministry of Statistics," Myronenko wrote.
What is known about the new head of the State Special Service
Oleksandr Potiy was appointed to the position of deputy head of the State Special Communications Service in 2020. Potiy has a doctorate in technical sciences (in the specialty "Information protection systems"), as well as the academic title of professor. Has more than 20 years of teaching experience.
The new head of the State Special Forces has 25.5 years of military service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Potiy is also the chairman of the specialized academic council (specialty 05.13.21 — information protection systems), a member of the industry expert council of the National Agency for Quality Assessment of Higher Education (area 125 — cyber security), deputy chairman of the Scientific Expert Council for the Development of Open Key Infrastructure of Ukraine at the Ministry of Justice and a member of the Supervisory Board of Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics.
- On December 1, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yuriy Myronenko as the head of the State Intelligence Service.
- Prior to that, on November 20, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Shchyhol from the position of head of the State Special Intelligence Service. Viktor Zhora, his deputy in charge of digital development, digital transformations and digitalization, also lost his position.
- On the same day, SAP and NABU informed Shchyhol and his deputy that they were suspected of embezzling over 62 million hryvnias of state funds. In total, six people are involved in the scheme. Itʼs about the purchase of software for State Special Communications in 2021-2022. Prosecutors claim that the programs were purchased at inflated prices, and the difference was transferred to the accounts of controlled companies abroad to be legalized and divided among themselves. Shchygol himself is confident that he will be able to prove his innocence, and emphasizes that the purchases were made according to the law. On November 30, the Court seized $1.5 million of crypto-assets of ex-head of the State Special Service Yuriy Shchyhol.
