The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yuriy Myronenko from the post of head of the State Special Intelligence Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Yuriy Myronenko from the post of head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection. Oleksandr Potiy, who was previously Myronenkoʼs deputy, was appointed in his place.

This was reported by the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Myronenko himself declared that he was moving to a position in the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which position he did not specify.

"A year ago, I came from the battlefield to accept the position and successfully completed the tasks set by the supreme commander... Now I am transferring to the Ministry of Statistics," Myronenko wrote.

What is known about the new head of the State Special Service

Oleksandr Potiy was appointed to the position of deputy head of the State Special Communications Service in 2020. Potiy has a doctorate in technical sciences (in the specialty "Information protection systems"), as well as the academic title of professor. Has more than 20 years of teaching experience.

The new head of the State Special Forces has 25.5 years of military service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Potiy is also the chairman of the specialized academic council (specialty 05.13.21 — information protection systems), a member of the industry expert council of the National Agency for Quality Assessment of Higher Education (area 125 — cyber security), deputy chairman of the Scientific Expert Council for the Development of Open Key Infrastructure of Ukraine at the Ministry of Justice and a member of the Supervisory Board of Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics.

