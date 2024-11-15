Kamikaze drones were tested in North Korea. Kim Jong Un ordered their mass production

Kamikaze drones were tested in North Korea. The leader of the country Kim Jong Un ordered to start their mass production, reports Reuters.
Kim Jong Un already led the tests of such drones at the beginning of the year amid the rapid development of military cooperation with Russia. Then there was a suspicion that the DPRK was probably receiving technical assistance from Moscow for their development.
"Kim stressed the need to build a mass production system as soon as possible and move to full-scale mass production," state news agency KCNA said.
Kim said competition to use drones for military purposes is accelerating around the world, and military authorities are likely to recognize their success in conflicts of various scales.
"Such objective changes require urgent updating of many parts of military theory, practice and education," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
North Korea launched drones across the border to the south. They flew for hours in key areas, including over the capital Seoul, as well as over the no-fly zone around the South Korean presidentʼs office. This prompted South Korea to deploy its air defenses.
- North Korea and Russia recently ratified the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that their leaders signed in June. Among other things, it contains a pact on mutual defense.
- In addition, the DPRK last month sent thousands of its soldiers, including officers and generals, to help Russia. Ukrainian intelligence calls the number approximately 12 000 soldiers, among them 500 officers and three generals.
