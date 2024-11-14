Survey: in Ukraine, 22% of people support holding presidential elections during the war, and 42% are categorically against

Among Ukrainians, 22% are in favor, and 42% are categorically against holding elections for the president of Ukraine during the war. Also, 36% do not support voting for a new composition of the parliament in the near future.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group "Rating" on the order of the Center for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute.
According to Rating, the presidential elections of Ukraine during the war as of the end of 2024:
- 22% of respondents clearly support it (in February 2024, there were 17%);
- 14% rather support (13% in February 2024);
- rather do not support — 18% (the same as in February of this year);
- unequivocally do not support — 42% (February — 49%).
Voting for the new members of the Verkhovna Rada:
- 28% of respondents clearly support it (in February 2024, the result was 18%);
- rather support 18% (February — 15%);
- 16% rather do not support (19% in February);
- 36% definitely do not support it (44% in February).
Local elections:
- 24% of Ukrainians unequivocally support (20% supported in February 2024);
- rather support 21% (February — 19%);
- rather they do not support 17% (in February — a similar result);
- 34% definitely do not support it (in February there were 40% of such people).
The survey was conducted from September 27 to October 1. 2,000 adult Ukrainians took part in it. These are residents of various regions, except for the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbass. The sample did not include people who do not currently live in Ukraine. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%. The coefficient of respondentsʼ reach is 7%.
When may elections be held in Ukraine
At the end of October 2024, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, announced that elections in Ukraine would be held immediately after the end of the war.
In June 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi also said that elections in Ukraine would be held after the victory in the war with Russia. Until the end of martial law, they are not possible under the law.
In November of last year, Zelenskyi said that the elections were "not on time". He said, now is the time of defense and battle, on which the fate of people and the state depend, and not "the time of abandonment, which Russia expects."
According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the next presidential elections in Ukraine should be held at the end of March 2024. But since the country is under martial law, the elections are legally postponed.
