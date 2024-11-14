The European Commission agreed to allocate €4.1 billion to Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

The European Commission positively assessed the reforms in Ukraine and noted that the government has fulfilled the necessary indicators for receiving this tranche.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine expects that the Council of the EU will quickly support such a decision of the EC. After that, the total amount of support within the Ukraine Facility for this year will amount to €16.1 billion.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial aid to Ukraine, designed for four years. EU leaders agreed on it on February 1, 2024. Ukraine will receive money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

