Von der Leyen: The new tranche under the Ukraine Facility will be allocated to Ukraine by the end of this year

Ukraine will receive the next tranche within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of up to €50 billion for the period 2024-2027, by the end of the year.

This was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference in Brussels.

"We will help Ukraine recover and will be with Ukraine on its way to EU membership. The first intergovernmental conference was held in June. "Ukraine has taken a huge step forward, the bilateral screening process continues, and in parallel we have the Plan of Ukraine, which includes important reforms on this path to accession," she emphasized.

Von der Leyen emphasized that €50 billion will be allocated over four years based on the implementation of this reform plan.

"We see significant progress. Thanks to this progress, we have already allocated around €12 billion and expect the next tranche to be allocated before the end of the year. There is good progress," von der Leyen said.

At the same time, she did not specify the amount of the tranche.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial aid to Ukraine, designed for four years. EU leaders agreed on it on February 1, 2024. Ukraine will receive money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

