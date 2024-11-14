The SBU reported Lee Won Cholʼs suspicion of treason — he was captured by the Armed Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion to Lee Won Chol, a citizen of Ukraine of Korean origin, known under the pseudonym Herman Prokopiv. According to the investigation, he hung the Russian flag over the Luhansk Regional State Administration in 2014, and is now in captivity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

Investigators found out that in 2014, the person involved took part in the seizure of the Luhansk regional state administration, from which he tore down the Ukrainian flag and hung a Russian one instead, as well as organized pro-Russian rallies and fights, and intimidated local patriots. Subsequently, he fought as part of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation against the ATO forces.

During the full-scale war, Lee Won Chol, together with the Russian invaders, captured the cities of Rubizhne, Siverskodonetsk and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, as well as the village of Spirne in the Donetsk region. In the area of the latter, in October 2024, Ukrainian fighters defeated a group of occupiers, which included a militant, and captured him as the only survivor.

While in captivity, the man gave incriminating testimony about the 2014 seizure of Luhansk and Russian war crimes during the full-scale war. He was informed of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason);

Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 2 of Art. 260 (participation in armed formations not provided for by law).

The accused is now in custody, he faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.