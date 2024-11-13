The government extended social guarantees for families of missing soldiers and people with disabilities

The families of missing and subsequently declared dead servicemen will be able to receive one-time cash assistance within three years from the moment the court decision came into force.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Previously, the three-year deadline for submitting documents to receive a one-time cash benefit was counted from the date of death indicated in the certificate. This led to the fact that close relatives of military personnel, declared dead by the court after a long period of absence, could lose the right to assistance, because the deadline expired even before the court decision itself was passed.

Now the counting of time for registration of assistance starts from the day of acquisition of legal force by the decision of the court to declare the serviceman dead. This will ensure social guarantees for the families of the fallen defenders.

Also, the government introduced an extraordinary payment of a one-time benefit to people with disabilities of the 1st group. As the Ministry of Defense explained, this is due to the fact that such people need urgent and expensive treatment, but often due to a long wait in the general queue, they do not have time to receive help in their lifetime.

