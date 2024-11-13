Pentagon: The US has given Ukraine 83% of the promised ammunition and 67% of the promised air defense equipment

Since Congress approved additional funding for Ukraine in April of this year, the United States has removed nearly $3.7 billion worth of weapons from the Defense Ministryʼs warehouses to transfer to Ukraine.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder at a briefing.

In particular, 83% of critical ammunition has already been delivered to Ukraine: 155-millimeter artillery shells, GMLRS missiles for HIMARS systems, missiles for Patriot and NASAMS, rockets and others.

The United States also delivered 67% of other critical air defense equipment, such as Stinger and HAWK missiles, and 60% of firepower, including small-diameter bombs and 105-millimeter ammunition.

Ryder says that since April, the US has delivered to Ukraine thousands of artillery shells, thousands of armored vehicles, thousands of HIMARS missiles and anti-tank weapons, dozens of artillery systems, hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles, one Patriot battery and dozens of other systems.

"Together with our allies and partners, we have almost completed the supply of strategic air defense systems that we committed to provide at the NATO summit," he added.

The Pentagon spokesman clarified that as of November 12, the United States has the opportunity to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth more than $9 billion. In particular, $7.1 billion is available under the PDA program, and another $2.2 billion is available under the USAI program, which provides for ordering weapons from manufacturers.

In April, the US House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This bill languished in Congress for a long time, although US military aid to Ukraine ran out at the end of 2023. See exactly what the money from this package went to in the Babel infographic.

