The Telegraph: The Prime Minister of Britain will demand from Biden a $20 billion loan for Ukraine before the arrival of Trump

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to call on the US President Joe Biden to allocate funds for a $20 billion loan to Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office.

The Telegraph writes about it.

Starmer is pushing for face-to-face talks with Biden when they both attend the G20 summit in Brazil next week.

One British government insider close to the political discussions said that Britain was ready to "hold Biden hand and foot" in terms of fulfilling the promise.

Starmer is also expected to say that Ukraine should finally get permission to launch Storm Shadow long-range missiles deep into Russia.

Starmerʼs talks at the G20 summit have yet to be agreed or announced, but Downing Street and Foreign Office officials expect a bilateral meeting with Biden to be agreed.

Britainʼs foreign minister David Lammy is expected to make the same arguments for the loan pledge at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Rome later this month.

As The Telegraph writes, one of the focuses of lobbying in London is for the G7 countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the United States — to fulfill their promises to provide new loans to Ukraine.

In June 2024, the "Big Seven" countries agreed to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year, which will be repaid with profits from Russian assets. According to this plan, the EU and the US will take on about $20 billion each, and the rest will be divided between Great Britain, Japan and Canada.

In October, the EU Council finally approved granting Ukraine a loan of up to €35 billion as part of the G7 initiative.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.