Interval between assaults is 10–15 minutes: the spokesman of OTG “Siversk” talked about the situation in the Kursk region

About 50 000 enemy soldiers are fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Their tactics are constant assaults of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by small groups.

The spokesman of the operational-tactical group (OTG) "Siversk" Colonel Vadym Mysnyk told about this on the air of the "Suspilne Novosti" telethon.

Based on information from open sources, which can be announced, the spokesman called the approximate number of the group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region — 45 000-50 000 people.

"The units here are of different types, with different configurations. For the most part, the main units are marine brigades: 155 of the Pacific Fleet and 810 of the Black Sea Fleet [of the Russian Federation], an amphibious division, units of a special purpose battalion, assault battalions, motorized infantry. But they assemble and deliver "meat" here for their assaults," said Vadym Mysnyk.

The goal of the Russians is to knock out units of the Defense Forces. Therefore, the military of the Russian Federation is conducting combat operations extremely intensively, even in spite of heavy losses, the colonel added.

"Their tactics do not change here: they do not stop trying, first with equipment, and then, when we knock out the equipment, to continue the assault with small groups of infantry. We note that there is an interval of 10-15 minutes between the assault groups advancing. But we destroy them right away," says the spokesman of OTG "Siversk".

As The New York Times wrote, soldiers from the DPRK will also take part in Russiaʼs operation in the Kursk region. It is noted that Moscow seems to have concentrated its forces without transferring troops from the east of Ukraine — this allegedly allows Moscow to exert pressure on several fronts at the same time.

As of November 6, Russia lost almost 7 905 soldiers during the Kursk operation. The total losses of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region at that time were 20 842 soldiers killed and wounded. Another 717 Russians were captured by the Armed Forces.

