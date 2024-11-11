”Naftogaz” launched a new well — this is an additional 110 000 cubic meters of gas

The company "Ukrgazvydobuvannya", which is part of the “Naftogaz Group”, launched a new well that produces 110 000 cubic meters of natural gas.

This was reported by the “Naftogaz” press service.

The new well has a depth of 5 920 meters. The field in which it was drilled is already more than 45 years old. It is planned to lay two more new evaluation and exploitation wells on it.

New wells are regularly started in Ukraine. This is important for the energy independence of the state. For example, in April 2023, the most powerful well in the last 2.5 years was launched. 460 000 cubic meters of gas are produced there per day.

In total, since the beginning of 2024, “Naftogaz Group” companies have produced more than 11 billion cubic meters of commercial gas. This yearʼs heating season Ukraine has to go through only its own gas. Last year, Ukraine passed the winter for the first time at the expense of its own gas production.

The heating season of 2024-2025 in almost all regions of Ukraine started in mid-October.

