WSJ: The Kurakhivska TPP in theDonetsk region was dismantled for repair of other power plants

The Kurakhivska thermal power plant (TPP), located in Kurakhiv (Donetsk region), was disassembled this spring for the repair of other damaged energy infrastructure facilities.

In the spring, Russia resumed attacks on the energy system of Ukraine, destroying about half of the generating capacity. Winter would create an even greater load on the power system, because the demand for light increases during low temperatures.

WSJ notes that energy company DTEK has been looking for spare parts at decommissioned power plants across Europe and has conducted "shuttle diplomacy" from Brussels and Berlin to Washington. But it took months for the necessary equipment to be delivered. So, in order to prepare the power system for cold weather, DTEK decided to disassemble the Kurakhivska TPP for spare parts.

"This is the main source of equipment. We had no choice," said the DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko.

Kurakhivska TPP. Wikimedia

At first, the work of the Kurakhivska TPP was supported even during constant Russian shelling. However, in the spring, the Russians destroyed the bridge used to supply coal to the power plant. Without it, TPP could not work, but it is impossible to restore the infrastructure so close to the front line.

All workers started dismantling the Kurakhivska TPP. It was not easy — the equipment weighed hundreds of tons, but it had to be transported by road, since the only railway connection to the power plant had already been destroyed by the Russians. The transformers were so heavy that they broke the hydraulic pushers used to move them, and the trucksʼ tires often failed. Bridges were strengthened so that they would not sag.

The analysis of the Kurakhivska TPP was completed in the summer. Thanks to the spare parts of the Kurakhivska TPP, it was possible to restore more than 60% of the energy capacity that Ukraine lost after the Russian shelling in the spring. Everything was removed from the Kurakhivska TPP, except for the boilers and other parts that are too bulky for transportation. But DTEK has assured that they will restore TPP when the security situation facilitates it.

Russia resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy this spring. Massive strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine are regular. Since March 22, the Russians have already destroyed more than 9 GW — half of the peak electricity consumption in winter.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported that this winter, a deficit in the energy system may lead to power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day.

