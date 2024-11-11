The Russians targeted a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih, children were among the victims

On the morning of November 11, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack came on a five-story building.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

According to Lysak, at least eight people were injured, three people were hospitalized — an 11-year-old boy and women aged 58 and 75. All are in a moderate condition.

As a result of the impact, apartments from the first to the fifth floor of one of the entrances were destroyed. A fire broke out.

Currently, it is not known exactly what the city was attacked with. However, shortly before the strike, the Air Force warned of a ballistic threat.

