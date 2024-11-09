WSJ: The US will urgently provide Ukraine with hundreds of missiles for the NASAMS and Patriot air defense systems

The USA will urgently send to Ukraine 500 interceptor missiles for the NASAMS and Patriot air defense systems.

This is reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing an unnamed official of the Joe Biden administration.

The missiles are sent in response to increased Russian missile and drone attacks. They are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

According to one of the American officials, these deliveries should meet Ukraineʼs needs for air defense equipment until the end of this year.

More than $7 billion allocated to the Pentagon to transfer weapons and ammunition from its stockpiles to Ukraine, as well as more than $2 billion to finance long-term contracts for the supply of equipment to Kyiv, still remain unused. The Biden administration had planned to deliver this aid by April, but Donald Trumpʼs election victory changed the plans, making them more urgent.

On November 7, Politico wrote that the Biden administration plans to urgently send the last more than $6 billion left for security aid to Ukraine before the inauguration of Donald Trump.

