CNN: The Biden administration allowed US defense contractors to repair equipment in Ukraine

The administration of the US President Joe Biden lifted the de facto ban on the deployment of US military contractors in Ukraine to maintain and repair US-provided weapons systems, including F-16 fighter jets and the Patriot air defense system.

An official with direct knowledge of the plan told CNN.

The new policy, approved earlier this month ahead of the election, would allow the Pentagon to award contracts to US companies to work in Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded in 2022. Officials said they hope it will speed up maintenance and repair of weapons systems used by the Ukrainian military.

It is currently unclear whether Donald Trump will maintain this policy when he takes office in January.

"In order to help Ukraine repair and maintain military equipment provided by the United States and its allies, the Ministry of Defense invites a small number of contractors to participate in the tender, which will help Ukraine maintain the equipment that we have already provided," said a representative of the defense department.

These contractors will be located far from the front line and will not fight with Russian troops. They will help the Armed Forces to quickly repair and maintain the equipment provided by the United States so that it can be quickly returned to the front.

